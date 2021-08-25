Kristen Stewart wanted to marry Robert Pattinson, and now plans to marry a new girlfriend

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Despite the fact that Kristen Stewart broke up with Robert Pattinson many years ago, it was the relationship with this actor that became her most famous novel. Stewart’s fans still cherish the hope that the former lovers will get back together, and often remember the times when they went out together and did not hide their feelings.

Yesterday, 29-year-old Kristen also felt nostalgic. On the radio air of the Howard Stern show, she recalled her affair with 33-year-old Pattinson and even admitted that she was ready to marry him.

I would like to marry him … yes. I don’t stick to tradition too much, but still, in every way I was in, it seemed to me that this is it. My love was never an accident

– admitted Kristen.

Stewart and Pattinson met while filming Twilight, where they played a couple, in 2008. They soon began dating. Their romance lasted four years. The reason for their breakup was Stewart’s betrayal with director Rupert Sanders. After that, the couple still made an attempt to restore relations, but it ended unsuccessfully.



Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight

But as much as the fans of the couple Pattinson and Stewart want to see their idols together as lovers again, this does not seem to be destined to happen. Now the actress is dating screenwriter Dylan Mayer, and, as she herself admitted, is ready to propose to her.









I can’t fucking wait. I have a few ideas that I know will be the coolest solution. I want to make films and have children with this girl. I can’t believe I’m so lucky. I literally drew her in my dreams, but it turned out that she exists,

– concluded Stewart.



Dylan Mayer