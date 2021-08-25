Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott become parents for the second time! This is reported by Page Six.

On the eve of Kaitlyn Jenner announced that soon a new child will be born in their family. However, she did not specify which of the Kardashian sisters will become a mother. But the sources of the publication claim that the 24-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner is now waiting for the baby. According to insiders, “the whole family is delighted.”

Kylie herself said in March of this year that she wants a very large family. “I want to have seven children, but not now. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it is a serious matter. I’m not ready for this yet, ”Jenner said in her #DoYourPart Instagram Live of her best friend Stassi Karanikolau.









As a reminder, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunited in May of this year after a long breakup. As reported by the TMZ portal, Kylie and Travis were in an open relationship: this means that each of them continued to meet with other people in parallel. Together they are raising daughter Stormi, who turned 3 in February!