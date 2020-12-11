Look at Chris Jenner’s new $ 330,000 car

The reality star became the first owner of a new Rolls-Royce model in North America.

Kris Jenner has just added another luxury car to its fleet: the 65-year-old reality TV star, The Kardashian Family, is the first owner of a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America. According to Robb Report magazine, the restyled car cost Jenner $ 332,500.

The new car is not the first Rolls-Royce in Chris’s collection. Moreover, she and her famous family have given and received cars as gifts more than once. On Kris’s 63rd birthday, her 23-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner surprised her mom with a red Ferrari 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta, her dream car. Two years earlier, in 2016, the family gave Jenner and her mom Mary Jo MJ Shannon two 1950s Ford Thunderbirds for Christmas. And in 2015, Kylie gave her then-best friend Jordin Woods a Mercedes-Benz for her 18th birthday.









Kylie also has her own fleet of at least eight luxury cars: Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Benz G63, Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600, Ferrari 458 Italia, Rolls-Royce Ghost, two Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 488 Spider – such the same as her older sister Kendall Jenner.