Megan Fox denied a statement made on her behalf

Megan Fox directly stated about the fake social media post that was spread on the Internet on her behalf. The original post, which has been deleted, is a statement purportedly from Fox with a photo of Megan with her beloved Colson Baker. In the picture, the stars are holding masks in their hands. “I noticed comments on social media that questioned my decision not to wear a mask in public,” reads the forged statement.

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake. The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

It also said that Megan deliberately does not want to wear a mask in public, relying on luck. However, in case of contact with fans, she is willing to provide masks to them and put them on herself if asked, as she respects personal boundaries. The post allegedly on behalf of Fox quickly became very popular on the Web, which caused discontent among the fans of the actress.









Fox herself claims that she never made such a statement. Later, information appeared that the screenshot from Instagram actually has the same caption and likes from a completely different post due to an unsuccessful photo editing. “It’s scary that you can go viral and possibly be crucified in society for what you didn’t do,” the actress wrote in her Instagram story.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko