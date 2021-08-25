Megan Fox’s boyfriend explained why he wears an amulet with her blood

Coulson Baker was worried before a long separation from his beloved and she left him her DNA.

American rapper Coulson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, explained in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres why he wears a pendant with a drop of blood around his neck, actress Megan Fox.

“She (Megan) was going to leave town to shoot a film. And that was new in our relationship. And I didn’t even have a foreign passport. In general, she was going to Bulgaria. I was actually a little scared.” I won’t be able to visit you, “I said. Some people give their partner a handkerchief or something. And she gave me her DNA,” Baker shared.









In the end, he still received a passport and was able to visit Fox, noting that their relationship had only grown stronger.

Photo: instagram.com/machinegunkelly Megan Fox’s blood amulet

The rapper also has a 12-year-old daughter, Kylie, from a previous relationship.

Recall that the romance of Fox and Baker became known in May last year. And in November, the couple first appeared together on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards. Despite the fact that Fox and Austin Green have not yet officially divorced, there are already rumors in the media about the engagement of the actress to a new boyfriend.

