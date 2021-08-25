Wednesday, August 25, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Metrics: Bitcoin Grows Despite Low Participant Activity




    in a month grew by 40% to a significant level of $ 50,000 without high activity of speculators, amid falling trading volumes and a low level of the number of transactions. Are these signs of an impending correction?

    Bitcoin transactions are in the area of ​​five-year lows, which was last seen with the price falling 85% from the 2017 highs.

    Along with the number of transactions, trading volume also decreased, which Arcana Research sees as a bearish signal: the price increase is not confirmed by widespread interest.

    However, there are several objective reasons for this. First, the number of transactions has decreased due to pressure from Chinese regulators: some exchanges change registrations, others refuse funds from Chinese citizens, and miners were completely banned from working in a number of provinces. Secondly, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken up arms in many countries. Due to regulatory pressure, the exchange lowered the leverage from 1: 100 to 1:20. This led to a natural decrease in trade turnover.




    At the same time, the indicator of “fear and greed” speaks of optimism in the market, having reached the level of October last year. This is also evidenced by the SOPR ratio (the ratio of profit to spent funds): most traders again profit from the sale of their coins.

    While traders have taken a breather and are not very active, institutional investors continue to hunt for Bitcoin. So, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ 🙂 on Tuesday bought additional coins for $ 177 million at an average price of $ 45 thousand for Bitcoin and now owns a total of 108,992 BTC. Citigroup (NYSE :), following Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), filed an application with regulators to access Bitcoin futures on CME.

    Now the activity in the network does not indicate an approaching correction: the drop in volumes is due to the growth of regulatory pressure and a decrease in the share of borrowed funds in trade, while hodlers and institutional investors continue to increase their reserves.

    Analytical group StormGain

