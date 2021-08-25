Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with children at a mall in Los Angeles

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with their daughter Wyatt

Despite the fact that 41-year-old Ashton Kutcher and 35-year-old Mila Kunis are continually trying to “divorce” the Western media, the spouses themselves treat this with humor, and their next public appearance is proof that their marriage is very strong.

Last weekend, the couple had a family day: together with their two children, four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri, they went to a shopping center in the Century City area of ​​Los Angeles.



Mila Kunis with her daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri

Spouses are often chosen together with their children into the world. The day before, they also spent time with their son and daughter – the paparazzi filmed them near one of the restaurants in Los Angeles, where they often go together for breakfast.

As the actress admitted, it is not a problem for her to come up with family leisure, despite the fact that her children are completely different (according to Mila, Wyatt is growing up as a very responsible and intelligent girl, but Dimitri is still extremely lazy).

There is not a single fun that I would not try with my children! For example, when it’s hot outside, we head to the library. A few years ago, when Ashton and I were in a new place for us, they said – oh, cool, club! Now we just take the kids with us and go to read, She said.











Ashton Kutcher with daughter Wyatt

Mila Kunis with her daughter Wyatt

Son of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Dimitri