Nothing But Thieves, Ariana Grande and other music for the week

Musical results of the past week are in the traditional Afisha Daily digest. This issue contains the new hit of Ariana Grande, the new album of British rockers Nothing But Thieves and much more.

Nothing But Thieves refreshed the sound. Expected

In the career of almost every rock group with a claim to stadiums, there is a mandatory program point – to go through the rite of digitalization. It happened with Nothing But Thieves – now the vocalist Conor Mason selflessly voices (that yours is Jeff Buckley) not only to the guitar “j-j-j” on duty, but also to the sounds of synthetic properties. So much so that exercises in this area make people remember the Bring Me the Horizon group of recent years more often than Muse, by which NBT was often and not always fairly measured. But the main thing here is that NBT cannot be confused with either one – Mason’s outstanding voice continues to write indulgences to all rock clichés that are mercilessly reproduced by the group.

Details on the topic “Spasibo”: Conor Mason from Nothing But Thieves – greetings to Russian listeners “Spasibo”: Conor Mason from Nothing But Thieves – greetings to Russian listeners

Ariana Grande is the President of the United States in the new video “Positions”. The singer’s new album is already on Friday!

Ariana released the last album just six months after the last one and said that everything, in the near future there will be no new music from her. I deceived: on October 30, the singer will release a new album “Positions” (the third in three years!), But for now we listen to the title song from it and watch the video. There Miss Grandet (very similar to Jacqueline Kennedy) manages to steer America and cook in the kitchen. It is symbolic that the video was released at the height of the presidential race in the United States – now we have found our favorite candidate! Brexit Rock of the Week – USA Nails Album

Frenzied testosterone rock with chopped riffs, seizure polyrhythmia, anger and fury. The vocalist screams fiercely: he accuses politicians, denounces the world order, exposes injustice – for example, one of the songs is called “I don’t own anything”, it sings: “I try everything, but I don’t own anything.” Other notable Brexit rock heroes along with Idles and Shame. What our freshmen have: Bikey Decada and Nixx released the album “Hotel Youth 2”

For a man named Bikey Decada, a performer of the meditative and vulnerable R’n’B, we predicted summer festivals last year – subject to a big hit. For obvious reasons, there were no festivals. As for hits, here is the joint album with the rapper Nixx “Hotel Youth 2”, a symbiosis of tenderness and insolence, treacle lyricism and a measure of persistent rap. The voices of both – according to the usual scenario of the Bikey of the Decade – are most often deeply drowned in the synthesizer sound, behind which are hidden affectionate and really convincing melodies; they only lack attention.







Details on the topic Bikey Decada turns hip-hop into alternative rock in new video “Homework Posters” Bikey Decada turns hip-hop into alternative rock in new video “Homework Posters”

Another good Russian album – “Slow Burn” duet “Ribbon”

“I want to hug you tightly, before you break up,” as if the voices of two hopelessly in love and just as hopelessly sad people became songs, where even the word “smile” is pronounced with sadness in their eyes. In these songs, the Russian minor meets the overseas bedroom, as if the singer MakSim had moved into Clairo. Clip of the Week – Thriller “Last Date” from Stereopolina

We undeservedly ignored Stereopolina’s January album “Institute of Culture and Rest” – a charming, a bit gloomy and unassuming perestroika-pop, but with good guidelines, as if the ideologues and members of the Mirage group listened to and to a certain extent inherited The Cure and New Order … Watch the film adaptation of the song “The Last Date” – this is a spooky story of what jealousy and unrequited love can lead to. Disappointment of the week – Lieser’s album “Youth, Part 1”

Lieser’s career so far has been a rare example of growing up and reinventing himself in local rap new school. Having started as a member of the “Sunset 99.1” association with imitative and optional emo-rap a la Trippy Redd, the rapper suddenly exchanged tandem with his colleague Flash for work with Johnny, the guitarist of the group “Animal Jazz”, and sounded differently: instead of triplets and lines about tears, fakies and “Gucci” – boyish truths in the spirit of an older generation, a little boom-bap and an acoustic guitar. In general, I found an interesting author’s angle at which to re-actualize old techniques. But it seems to have stopped there. “Youth, Part 1” is a secondary work, even in relation to oneself. In terms of methods, nothing changes at all here – thieves’ chords, orphan songs, the beat knocks and is in no hurry. However, this is not so bad – with the texts it is even worse. “It happens in life, / When friends disappear somewhere, / When love sells and changes, / It happens in life,” – it is difficult to find words for the sensations from these lines. Lieser seems to have mastered a working formula and calmed down. It’s a pity!

Details on the topic But what we wrote about Lieser when he just became popular But what we wrote about Lieser when he just became popular