Olivia Wilde appreciated the joke on the appearance of Harry Styles: photo

Journalist Evan Ross Katz posted on Instagram photos of 27-year-old Harry Styles and actress Allison Jenny posing in rather voluminous fur coats. The actor tried on an outfit on one of the carpets, while Jenny wore a fur coat for the character in the 2017 film Tonya Against All.

“We need a cinematic universe where Harry Styles and Allison Jenny would star in voluminous fur coats. We can discuss the details of the plot later, ”- captioned photo collage Evan humorously.

One of the first comments under the columnist’s post was left by Styles’ friend and colleague Olivia Wilde. The 37-year-old actress praised the joke with a laughing emoticon, which immediately gained several hundred likes from users of the social network. Probably, when meeting with the actor, she also shared what she saw, because now they spend a lot of time together. At the beginning of this year, it became known about the couple’s romance: the actors met on the set of the film Don’t Worry, Sunshine, directed by Olivia.









In fact, Styles was just a replacement in the film, taking on the role previously played by Shia LaBeouf. It was initially reported that the latter left the caste due to a scheduling conflict. But then it became obvious that Wilde herself spoke out against the actor, who was accused of violence by the ex-girlfriend.

Styles, who quickly rose to fame as a member of the British pop group One Direction, made his debut as an actor relatively recently – in Christopher Nolan’s film “Dunkirk” 2017 about the Second World War.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Svetlana Levkina