Wednesday, August 25, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Olivia Wilde appreciated the joke on the appearance of Harry Styles: photo




    April 1, 2021 15:50

    The actress mocked her colleague.

    Journalist Evan Ross Katz posted on Instagram photos of 27-year-old Harry Styles and actress Allison Jenny posing in rather voluminous fur coats. The actor tried on an outfit on one of the carpets, while Jenny wore a fur coat for the character in the 2017 film Tonya Against All.

    “We need a cinematic universe where Harry Styles and Allison Jenny would star in voluminous fur coats. We can discuss the details of the plot later, ”- captioned photo collage Evan humorously.

    One of the first comments under the columnist’s post was left by Styles’ friend and colleague Olivia Wilde. The 37-year-old actress praised the joke with a laughing emoticon, which immediately gained several hundred likes from users of the social network. Probably, when meeting with the actor, she also shared what she saw, because now they spend a lot of time together. At the beginning of this year, it became known about the couple’s romance: the actors met on the set of the film Don’t Worry, Sunshine, directed by Olivia.




    In fact, Styles was just a replacement in the film, taking on the role previously played by Shia LaBeouf. It was initially reported that the latter left the caste due to a scheduling conflict. But then it became obvious that Wilde herself spoke out against the actor, who was accused of violence by the ex-girlfriend.

    Styles, who quickly rose to fame as a member of the British pop group One Direction, made his debut as an actor relatively recently – in Christopher Nolan’s film “Dunkirk” 2017 about the Second World War.

    Photo source: Legion-Media

    Author: Svetlana Levkina




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us