Powerbridge Technologies will buy 5,600 Bitcoin and Ethereum mining rigs

Powerbridge Technologies, a Chinese blockchain company listed on the Nasdaq, has entered into an agreement with Cryptodigital Holdings to purchase 5,600 devices for mining two leading cryptocurrencies.

According to the press release, the start of equipment deliveries is expected in October 2021.

The batch includes 2,000 ASIC miners for digital gold mining and 3,600 rigs for Ethereum mining.

It is assumed that after deploying the purchased Bitcoin miners, Antminer S19, S19 Pro and others, they will provide a hashrate of 200 PH / s.

Mining devices for the second largest cryptocurrency based on high-performance GPUs, including the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, should generate a combined processing power of 1,700 GH / s.









Powerbridge President and Chief Financial Officer Stuart Lohr said the company will continue to invest in mining equipment for the two largest cryptocurrencies and increase its own hash rate on their networks.

Powerbridge, whose main activity is software development and blockchain applications, announced plans to start mining on August 12.

Amid the news, the firm’s shares soared from the August 11 closing price of $ 1.27 to $ 2.1 – more than 65%. At the time of writing, the premarket is pricing the paper at $ 1.47.

Data: Nasdaq.

Recall that in January, the Chinese Internet company The9 Ltd. Within two days of the announcement, the firm’s shares on the Nasdaq soared 140%.

