Released online: Colson Baker shared the first picture with his beloved Megan Fox

34-year-old Megan Fox and 30-year-old Coulson Baker, acting under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly, do not hide their romance – they have already seen the couple many times, and recently they even gave a joint interview in which they talked about their relationship. However, the actress and the rapper were in no hurry to make public statements on social networks – after all, no one canceled haters, and not everyone can not take negative comments to heart.

But yesterday, Baker still shared the first picture with his beloved on his instagram, thereby publicly confirming their relationship on social networks. In black and white, Megan and Coulson pose hugging, tongues sticking out.



Waited forever to find you again

– he signed the frame romantically.

The picture was greeted by users of the social network very positively – the couple was called beautiful and cute.

Fox herself is in no hurry to publish photos with her new boyfriend on social networks and continues to remain silent. But Baker, it seems, is not averse to sharing the details of his personal life – a few days ago he published pictures with his daughter, who celebrated her 11th birthday.



Colson Baker with his daughter

Recall that for the first time they started talking about the relationship between Megan Fox and Coulson Baker in May, after it became known about the separation of the actress from her husband Brian Austin Green. First, the star starred in the rapper’s video, and a few weeks later they were caught kissing.

As the actress, who met the rapper on the set of the new film Midnight in the Switchgrass, recently admitted, she immediately felt that they would get closer to Baker.









I immediately realized that he is the one whom I call not a kindred spirit, but a kindred spark. This is the state when the soul has risen to such a high level that it can be divided between two different bodies at the same time. In fact, I think we are two halves of the same soul. And I told him about it almost immediately, because I felt it,

– the star admitted.

Coulson, too, immediately laid eyes on Megan and every time he was waiting for a meeting with her.