Ripple Capitalization Exceeds $ 40 Billion After GME Announces Joining RippleNet | Blockchain24

Ripple (XRP), the sixth largest cryptocurrency in the world, enjoyed huge retail demand on Wednesday after Global Money Express (GME Remittance) announced that the company had joined RippleNet, the global financial network of blockchain firm Ripple. The cryptocurrency hit the $ 0.90 price level for the first time since June 15, 2021.

According to Coinmarketcap, Ripple’s (XRP) market cap has surpassed $ 40 billion since the cryptocurrency price peaked at $ 0.90 on August 11. XRP is now up about 10% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the top 10 performing digital currencies.

XRP has risen more than 25% in the past seven days. The share of cryptocurrencies now accounts for almost 2% of the total market capitalization of digital currencies. XRP is up roughly 300% since early 2021.

GME Remittance’s recent partnership with Ripple was instrumental in the surge in XRP prices. The blockchain company mentioned that the latest partnership with GME will increase the spread of RippleNet in Asia.

GME Remittance is one of the largest non-bank money transfer service providers in South Korea. Through its RippleNet affiliation, GME Remittance is now connected to Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand’s largest bank by market capitalization.









“We chose Ripple as our partner because with RippleNet we can reach new countries with new partners within 1-2 weeks. This has significantly reduced time to market and gives us an edge over our competitors, ”said Subash Chandra Pudel, Director and COO of Global Money Express Co. in a recent statement. Ltd. (GME Remittance).

RippleNet and XRP adoption

In 2021, Ripple formed several partnerships to increase the spread of RippleNet and XRP. During the last week of July 2021, Ripple announced a partnership with Japan’s SBI Remit and the Philippine company Coins.ph to launch Japan’s first on-demand liquidity (ODL) service, RippleNet.

In its recent XRP market report, the San Francisco-based blockchain company reported a spike in XRP demand during the first three months of 2021.

Risk warning

All information in this article is published for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investing in cryptocurrency is always associated with significant risks. Ripple is often accused of manipulating the rate by alternating FUD and FOMO news waves, and using trading bots to generate high trading volumes, among other things. Always do your own research and don’t invest more than you are willing to lose.