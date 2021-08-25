Selena Gomez offended at the joke about her kidney transplant: it’s tasteless humor | People

Popular American singer and actress Selena Gomez, who underwent kidney transplant surgery about four years ago, commented on a TV joke about organ transplantation. The star said that joking on such topics is abnormal.

Inappropriate humor sounded in a recent episode of The Good Fight, where the protagonists argued that people couldn’t joke about necrophilia or autism. At some point, one of the characters added the phrase: “And about the kidney transplant to Selena Gomez.” The celebrity did not leave this and responded on her personal page in Instagram Story.

“I’m not sure it’s become normal to write organ transplant jokes for television shows, but unfortunately it seems to be so. it is rejected and will not be broadcast, “the singer wrote.

Selena thanked her fans who continue to support her through all the difficult periods in her life.









By the way, at that time the singer went through a difficult period of life, both morally and physically, so it is not surprising that she takes all comments on this topic sharply.



About 4 years ago, the singer required a complex surgical intervention: Selena underwent a kidney transplant. Her friend Francia Rice became the donor. In 2013, the star was diagnosed with lupus erythematosus, which affects the connective.

After that, Selena underwent chemotherapy and then faced deep depression and panic attacks.

Now everything is over – Selena has found harmony with herself and her own body. She is not at all shy about showing off her scar.

