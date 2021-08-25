Selena Gomez Reveals The Secret To The Perfect Instagram Post

Actress and singer Selena Gomez starred opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu series Murders in the Same Building and admitted to having learned a lot from comedic legends.

However, in a conversation with Variety about the chemistry between the trio, it was revealed that 29-year-old Selena (who boasts 255 million Instagram followers) also shared some wisdom with Martin and Short.

The actors were asked to make a video for social media as part of promoting the new series, and then Gomez stepped in and asked the actors to ditch the idea in favor of more naturalness. “I made a video where we were all just ourselves. I put in my five cents, ”Selena admitted.









Martin then went on to explain how he learned how to create the perfect social media post: “Selena drew attention to the fact that when something looks planned it doesn’t get as much attention as something that looks spontaneous and straightforward. now”.

Note that the premiere of the detective series is scheduled for August 31, 2021