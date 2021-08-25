Selena Gomez showed a scar after a kidney transplant in a photo in a swimsuit: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress and singer Selena Gomez published a picture in a swimsuit, which showed the consequences of lupus. The photo appeared on her Instagram page.

The 28-year-old celebrity starred in the courtyard of her own house, standing on the steps against the backdrop of the pool. In the frame, she poses with her hands above her head in a blue one-piece La Mariette swimsuit, which is decorated with a detail in the form of a zipper in the neckline. The cost of the item on the brand’s website is $ 120 (9227 rubles). The performer’s hair is gathered in a low bun.

In the description for the publication, Gomez explained that she decided to show subscribers the scar on her leg after a kidney transplant, because she is confident and proud of what she went through. “After the kidney transplant, it was difficult for me to show my scar. I wore clothes to hide it and didn’t want the scar in the photo, ”she said in a post.

Fans supported the singer in the comments under the frame, which scored almost 11 million likes, and admired her appearance. “Your scar looks like another beautiful tattoo”, “You are just incredible”, “I love you, you are a very strong person!”, “Pretty woman”, “Our queen!”, “Proud of you, Selena”, “You look great” , – wrote the fans.

Several years ago, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, which provoked depression and panic attacks in the performer. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant, and a year later ended up in a psychiatric hospital.

In August, Selena Gomez shared a photo in a bikini for the first time in a year and surprised fans. She was captured in a red and white striped bikini, white sailor cap and matching gloves. It is noted that the picture was taken during the filming of the music video for her new single Ice Cream.