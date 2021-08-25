Star beauties who often annoy men – Stars

These girls look amazing, but men are still not ready to admire them, despite all the efforts of stylists and image makers who are preparing the stars to enter the red carpet. Many representatives of the stronger sex even switch the channel if a film with the participation of one of the beauties of our rating comes across. Who are they? We will talk about them further.

Kristen Stewart

Some thirteen years ago, the name Kristen Stewart was inextricably linked with Robert Pattinson – the actors formed a duet in the movie “Twilight”, but in real life they were a couple for a while. The actress never positioned herself as a sex symbol, but for a long time tried to cast the shadow of the clumsy heroine from the vampire saga. She managed to completely change her image, turning into a daring beauty, but men were not convinced by such changes, Kristen does not fall into the ratings of the sexiest actresses, while the artist herself does not seek to please men. Moreover, Stewart struck up a romantic relationship with a girl, which further alienated her male audience in front of the screens.

Ann Hataway









Another star, which many recognize as the embodiment of femininity, also does not generate much interest from men. Answering the question of what exactly is wrong with the star beauty, many men answer that too large a mouth and ears cause rejection, although in general the actress’s facial features can hardly be called unattractive. Interestingly, women hold the exact opposite opinion, considering Ann to be the standard of beauty and attractiveness.

Sarah Jessica Parker

But Sarah is difficult to call a classic Hollywood beauty, although she definitely does not hold charm and charm. The actress received incredible recognition after she played the role of Carrie Bradshaw – one of the main characters of the cult TV series “Sex and the City”, and yet the actress does not cause sexual thoughts in many men. It is not surprising that among the fans of the artist there are most of all women.

Amber Heard

At first glance, Amber has all the data to be considered a Hollywood beauty, and for some time she really entered the top of the sexiest women in the world, but a train of scandals and details of her personal life in a marriage with Johnny Depp caused irreparable damage to the girl’s reputation and image. The comments that male netizens leave under the actress’s photos in thematic communities are shocking – probably no other Hollywood actress causes so much negativity from viewers today than Heard, while men prevail in this crowd.