The first trailer for the biographical thriller “Seberg” with Kristen Stewart in the title role released

The first trailer for the biographical thriller “Seberg”, starring 29-year-old Kristen Stewart, has been released on the official YouTube channel of Amazon Studios. The film was directed by Benedict Andrews, known to moviegoers for his films A Streetcar Named Desire and Una.

The film is based on real events that took place in the life of the famous American actress of the 1960s Jean Seberg. In the story, the heroine Stewart goes to shoot in the United States (during her lifetime, Jean mainly worked in Europe), where she meets with the fighter for the rights of African Americans Hakim Jamal.

An affair begins between the actress and the married activist. Jin begins to get to know her lover better and she herself becomes a supporter of the radical left organization “Black Panthers”. By her actions, the heroine Kristen attracts the attention of FBI agents, who arrange for her to be spied on.

Still from the movie "Seeberg"











The film, in which, in addition to Kristen Stewart, also played Margaret Qualley, Zazie Bitz, Anthony Mackie, Vince Vaughn and many others, will be released in Russia on February 13, 2020. For the first time, the film was shown at the Venice International Film Festival on August 30 this year.