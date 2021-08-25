The state of the mother of the Kardashian sisters is revealed: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

Journalists have disclosed data on the income of the mother of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, TV star Kris Jenner. This is reported by the Celebritynetworth portal, which publishes celebrity earnings.

According to the newspaper, the total fortune of the entrepreneur is estimated at $ 140 million (10.6 billion rubles). At the same time, other sources claim that 64-year-old Jenner has between $ 90 and $ 140 million (6.8-10.6 billion rubles) in her accounts.

Related materials





“We tried so hard” The youngest billionaire in the world was stripped of her title. How did she manage to convince the whole world of her wealth?

It is noted that one of the main sources of income for a businesswoman is the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, which will cease to exist in 2021 after 13 years of filming. She is also a family manager and earns 10 percent of the income of each of her six children.

In addition, the TV star owns part of the cosmetics companies KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, which were founded by Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner in 2017 and 2014, respectively.

In September, fans of the Kardashian Family reality show revealed changes in the sisters’ appearance over the years. For example, fans believe that Khloe Kardashian has changed dramatically. At the same time, Kendall Jenner’s appearance, in their opinion, remained unchanged.