Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are going to have a second child from a surrogate mother

Center “Boston Celtics” Tristan Thompson and younger sister Kim Kardashian, Chloe are planning to have a second child. The TV star spoke about this in a new interview. According to 36-year-old Chloe, they wanted to have another child, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she had health problems. For the birth of a child, Thompson and Kardashian plan to resort to the services of a surrogate mother. Kardashian kept the embryos for the procedure.









Thomson and Kardashian are raising their daughter Tru, who was born in 2018.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in February 2019 after numerous media publications with evidence of the basketball player’s infidelity. Despite the breakup, Chloe and Tristan remained in a normal relationship and continued to raise their daughter Tru together. The couple recently renewed their relationship.

Cleveland selected Thompson as the 4th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Since then, the center has played continuously with the Cavaliers, but before the start of this season he signed a contract with the Boston Celtics. In 2016, Thompson was the starting center for the Cleveland championship team led by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.