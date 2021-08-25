what does the actress look like before and after plastic surgery











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day





What did one of Hollywood’s brightest blondes look like before?

Rumors about plastic surgery Blake Lively appeared after comparing modern photographs with photographs before filming in the American television series “Gossip Girl”. It is actually quite difficult to notice the presence of cosmetic manipulation, perhaps she just wanted to get rid of several sources of her insecurity. Unlike some colleagues in the shop, she treats cosmetic procedures with restraint and does not lend itself to the influence of plastic surgery trends.

However, the actress completely denies the presence of any surgical interventions and advises not to believe the empty words of ill-wishers:

It all depends on how you feel about any rumors. People just gossip. They collect negativity around you and your success. Don’t let them influence you. “











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Before, photo: Matthew Simmons / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

After, photo: Legion Media





Rhinoplasty

Regardless of whether Blake refutes such rumors or not, photos of the 19-year-old star in 2007 are unlikely to convince us otherwise. One of the most obvious and conspicuous manipulations was nose surgery. They say that many patients dream of just such an ideal shape and provide plastic surgeons with a photo of Blake.

You can see that the girl corrected it several times before she achieved the desired profile. Over time, the size of the nose became more in proportion to other facial features. To make the actress feel more confident in the frame and on the red carpet, they narrowed the bridge of her nose and raised the tip of her nose.



















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Photo: Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

photo: Legion Media





Blepharoplasty

Blake did not stop at changing the shape of her nose. The girl decided to undergo eye surgery, and this is not about vision correction, but about blepharoplasty. Early photos showed that the actress had a narrower eye shape and drooping upper eyelids. This feature did not spoil her at all, but Blake decided to get rid of her zest for a while. Blepharoplasty should be repeated every 10 to 12 years as the results are temporary.

Usually, people after 35 years of age apply for such an operation, facing some age-related changes. But there are exceptions when drooping eyelids are a hereditary trait. This happens when excess fat builds up above and below the eyelids, causing droopy eyebrows, drooping upper eyelids, and bags under the eyes.

Ultimately, the operation helped the actress to visually enlarge her eyes and get rid of the “heavy” look.











© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

Before, photo: Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images















© Courtesy: Woman’s Day

After, photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images





Breast augmentation

Rumors of breast augmentation surgery appeared back in 2007, and with the development of her acting career, Lively began to appear more and more in public in low-cut dresses. Experts believe that the 33-year-old actress has increased her breasts by 1-2 sizes, since after the birth of three children, her ideal forms look too suspicious.

Judging by the chosen plastic surgery, Blake follows the traditional canons of beauty. Of course, she does not forget about cosmetic facial care. Over time, she lightened her skin tone and got rid of freckles.

