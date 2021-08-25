What plastic surgery did Angelina Jolie decide on for the sake of perfect appearance?

Experts in the field of female beauty – a famous plastic surgeon and celebrity photographer – are on the air of the Ukraina channel to find out which of the world Hollywood stars and show business legends fell victim to plastic surgery.

Read alsoWhat plastic surgery did the actress of the series “Friends” Courtney Cox decide on?

This time, one of the most beautiful women in the world, actress Angelina Jolie, was targeted by experts. Angie has been considered the standard of female beauty for decades in a row. The actress claims that her appearance is exclusively natural. But fans more than once noticed changes in the appearance of the star.

Experts in the field of female beauty decided to find out if the actress turned to surgeons. For this, the plastic surgeon, together with the photographer, compared several photos of the star from different years.

If you look at the photo of the young Angelina Jolie and the one that was taken 10-15 years later, we see some changes. Therefore, I can say that there were interventions even then. Despite the nerves and flashes on the Oscar red carpet, she doesn’t have a single wrinkle on her forehead – it’s just perfect. It cannot be so – this confirms the fact that even then there were injections of botulinum toxin, which reduce the contraction of the muscles on the face, thereby taking away excess facial expressions, excess wrinkles, – noted plastic surgeon Andrey Yakobchuk.

Moreover, according to the expert, even then the actress began to do injections into the lips. But whether the Hollywood star did rhinoplasty is a question. The opinions of experts were divided, because angles and lighting in a photo can have different effects.









I think Angelina made a nose. Although the actress herself denies this. But if you look at the photo in his youth and now, we will see considerable changes. Previously, it had a hump that protruded slightly to the side. Now he is completely flat. I could assume that these are different angles, but the star always knows how to correctly stand in the frame, where to turn, – comments the photographer Ubik Litvin.

However, the surgeon drew attention to other, no less significant changes in Jolie’s appearance.

I can say for sure that she has plastic of the lower third: her chin has changed, the angles of the lower jaw have become completely different. She had a 100% lower jaw implant installed, – said Andrey Yakobchuk.

Read alsoOlya Tsibulskaya emotionally reacted to the exposure of her husband by the press and knows who “leaked” them

The verdict of the experts is as follows: Angelina Jolie made several successful surgical interventions that only emphasized her beauty, and continues to maintain her appearance with cosmetic procedures.

If she had not gone to these interventions, then the triangle of youth would gradually turn into a triangle of old age. Flews, nasolabial folds would appear, and she would look somewhat older than her years. In addition, if she had not injected botulinum toxin, then of course, there would be much more mimic wrinkles, which would also add some 5-7 years on top. I think she would definitely look 10 years older, – said the plastic surgeon.

Recall