1.6 million Moderna vaccines recalled in Japan after reports …

In Japan, about 1.63 million doses of Corona vaccine were seized from the American company Moderna following reports of contaminants in vaccine vials.

Japanese media reported that eight Japanese vaccination centers reported that some unused vaccine vials contained a “foreign substance” several millimeters in size. He added that the contamination has been confirmed in 39 bottles since August 16, and the distributor reported this to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. The ministry and Takeda later decided to withdraw about 1.63 million doses as a precautionary measure, and also urged not to use an abnormal dose.

American drug maker Moderna claims it has received “numerous complaints” about “particulate matter” in vaccine vials distributed in Japan, but says that so far “no safety or efficacy issues have been found” with respect to these reports. This was confirmed by the department.

problem in spain









The spokesman said the vaccine kit he complained about contained 565,400 doses, and out of “extreme caution,” Moderna suspended that number and two adjacent batches. According to a company spokesman, Moderna believes that the reason may be “production problems” on one of the lines of the plant in Spain.

Doses from sites 3004667, 3004734 and 3004956 – all made in Spain – have already been distributed to 863 vaccination centers across Japan, and the Japanese Ministry of Health will require all of these centers not to use vaccines. Lot numbers have been released so that stakeholders can check if they are receiving a potentially contaminated vaccine before doses are withdrawn.

research

“The company is investigating reports and remains committed to transparently and promptly working with its partner Takeda and regulators to address potential issues,” said Moderna.

The health ministry says it is trying to reduce the impact on the Japanese vaccination campaign and will work with Takeda to provide alternative doses.The ministry has not stopped using vaccines from other batches because it considers them safe.

About 10 million doses of Moderna vaccine have been administered in Japan since the emergency was approved in May.