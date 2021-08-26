A poster of the movie “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the network

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer

Yesterday Neon unveiled the official poster for Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” movie about Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewart. In the photo, the actress is captured in a luxurious white dress from the back – it seems that she is crying.

The dress is reminiscent of the one in which Princess Diana appeared at a reception at the Elysee Palace in 1988.



Princess Diana

However, this outfit, apparently, just served as an inspiration, as the film will touch on the events that unfolded in 1991 during Christmas. Then Princess Diana celebrated the holiday with the royal family and decided to divorce Prince Charles.

It is known that there is already a trailer for the upcoming film about the late princess, but it is not yet available to the general public. It was shown yesterday at the CinemaCon Film Festival in Las Vegas, and critics of Kristen Stewart’s performance were delighted. All as one now tipped her an Oscar nomination.



Kristen Stewart

Princess Diana

By the way, if we talk about the Oscars, then to some netizens the poster of the film reminded the cult moment of the 2013 awards, when actress Jennifer Lawrence fell on the stairs, going up the stage for the award. Then she, too, was dressed in a lush white dress and turned away from the audience, clutching her head.

The film “Spencer” will be released in Russia on November 4, and its world premiere will take place on September 3 at the Venice Film Festival.











Jennifer Lawrence