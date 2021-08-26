Angelina Jolie showed her tattoos

The actress’s back is covered with various thematic images that remind her of the main events of her life.

The famous Hollywood actress and director Angelina Jolie showed the public her tattoos. The corresponding photos appeared on the movie star’s fan pages on Instagram.

There are many tattoos on the star’s body, especially on the back. These are various inscriptions in the form of hieroglyphs and not only.









The fans’ attention was attracted by a tattoo in Gothic script with the inscription “Know your rights” – the name of the actress’s favorite musical group.

Also on the back there are geographical coordinates – the latitude and longitude numbers of the places where the artist gave birth and first met her children.

In addition, Jolie adorned her body with a Buddhist mantra in Pali, which is supposed to protect her Cambodian son Jolie Maddox from evil fate. And a Bengal tiger tattoo, made in Bangkok in 2004, marks Angelina’s acquisition of Cambodian citizenship.

