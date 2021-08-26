Angelina Jolie spoke with Svetlana Aleksievich about the situation in Belarus: Cinema: Culture: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie spoke with the Nobel Prize laureate, member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Svetlana Aleksievich about the situation in Belarus. It is reported by “Vesti.ru”.

The meeting between the artist and the writer was organized by the Cultural Solidarity Foundation and the international human rights organization Amnesty International. It lasted over two hours.

It is noted that Jolie praised the book Aleksievich “The war does not have a woman’s face.” She also expressed concern about the situation with the children’s hospice in Grodno – in the fall of 2020, its head Olga Velichko told RBC that she was fined for participating in an unauthorized rally. In this regard, the owners of the premises in which the hospice is located began to terminate the lease agreements. The office of the institution was searched.









Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. The CEC announced that Lukashenka, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote. This sparked massive protests across the country. The opposition created a Coordination Council for the transfer of power, the presidium of which included Aleksievich. By the end of September, she remained the only member of the presidium who was at large on the territory of Belarus. The rest were either arrested or fled the country.

On September 28, Aleksievich left for Germany. Her assistant argued that the departure was not related to the criminal proceedings opened in connection with the establishment of the Coordination Council.