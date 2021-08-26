Angelina Jolie told how she tried to cope with maternal instinct for a new role

On May 13, the action-packed thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death” is released on Russian screens – in it, a little boy, chased by killers, tries to get out of a forest engulfed in fire in the company of a brave rescuer to reveal to the world the terrible truth about a large-scale conspiracy. On the eve of the premiere of the leading roles in the film, Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghour gave an exclusive interview to Gazeta.Ru.

Gazeta.Ru: “Those Who Wish Me Death” is not just an ordinary action thriller, it also contains several global messages for the viewer. Which of the messages of the tape do you consider to be the main one?

Medina Senghour: One of the main messages here is conveyed thanks to the inanimate character of the film – fire. Because fire is an insatiable, unstoppable phenomenon, which can only be interrupted by another natural element. It can be compared to the urge to consume and destroy. And we, people, have a choice in this regard. We are able to suppress it in ourselves.

Trying to understand people who can curb it, and who can not, is one of the main tasks of the film for me.

Angelina Jolie: This is a very interesting thought, Medina. I think that “Those who wish me death” also reflects on strength, human overcoming. Everyone has had difficult times in their lives. In particular, the people who will go to this film – they had to survive the pandemic. Each of us had the opportunity to understand what we are capable of, even if we were all in different circumstances.

It seems to me that this film gives an opportunity to look at characters who are not supermen, they are absolutely ordinary, they can even be called broken. And the heroes don’t know exactly how strong they really are. But when they are faced with the task of mustering their strength in order, for example, to protect someone, as in the case of my heroine, they realize that they have a power that they never knew about.

I think this applies to most people in general as well.

Gazeta.Ru: Angelina, your character in this film is a single woman who, at first glance, does not really know how to handle children. And that is very different from you in real life. Was it difficult for you to play the heroine in this particular plan?

Jolie: It’s funny, but you’re right. This was the hardest part for me. It was very difficult for me not to behave in the frame like Connor’s mother (a teenager who, according to the plot, runs from criminals – Gazeta.Ru) and forbid myself the usual things that I usually do: for example, do not touch, do not hug and just be more loving. It was extremely unusual for me to hurt him, throw food at him and do all the other things that were prescribed to my heroine.









But Finn and I (Little, the performer of the role of Connor – Gazeta.Ru) became so close during the filming that it became a kind of game between us – that I would be the worst screen mother.

The main roles in the thriller “Those Who Wish Me Death”, in addition to Jolie, Senghour and Little, were played by the star of “The Walking Dead” and “The Punisher” John Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”, “X-Men”, “The Heat of Our Bodies” ), Pinky in Game of Thrones by Aidan Gillen, and Oscar-winning Tyler Perry.

The film was directed by Taylor Sheridan – several years ago he was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay for the film “At Any Cost”, also on his account such projects as “Windy River” with Elizabeth Olsen and “The Assassin”, which played Emily Blunt. Sheridan co-wrote the script for the new thriller with Michael Corita and Charles Leavitt.

In the center of the plot of the film is the story of the boy Connor (Little), who suddenly finds himself in the hands of information hidden by powerful villains. Against the backdrop of a personal tragedy, he is forced to make his way through a forest engulfed in fire in order to pass on incriminating evidence to independent journalists. In this he is helped by the local rescuer Hannah (Jolie), for whom saving Connor’s life is the last chance to overcome the ghosts of the past. The situation is aggravated by the fact that the villains (Holt and Guillen) are ready to go to any lengths to prevent the publication of classified data.

