Ariana Grande – The singer appeared in the trousers of the Ukrainian brand

27-year-old American star Ariana Grande showed a stylish look, consisting of a black top and vegan leather pants of the KILLA model from the Ukrainian brand CULTNAKED, which perfectly emphasized her slender figure.

Ariana Grande / photo: vidapress

On her Instagram page, the celebrity posted several pictures, which she signed like this: “I’M READY FOR WHATEVER IS GOING ON HERE! (I’m ready for everything that happens here)”, and later it became clear that she had prepared her perfect image for filming a video for the song “Pov”. Grande decided to make a music video in the form of a performance, in which she performs the composition live.

Followers of the celebrity did not skimp on likes and comments: “You are very beautiful”, “Perfect”, “Beauty and talent”, “God, you are so beautiful”, “Wow, you are too beautiful”, “Queen”, – wrote the fans.

It is known that Ariane Grande is not the first world-class celebrity to appear wearing clothes from this Ukrainian brand. A few months ago, Hollywood star Kendall Jenner shone in choco bar pants and a vegan leather bandeau from CULTNAKED.

By the way, the founder of the brand is 27-year-old Mary Furtas.









Recall that the popular singer Ariana Grande, whose life on Instagram is followed by 239 million people, set a new record… The singer posted on the network tender footage from her secret wedding, which “blew up” the social network, gaining almost 26 million likes and 294 thousand comments.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the American celebrity Ariana Grande, after a concert in Florida (USA), published a video on Instagram stories, where she showed followers your real hair.

