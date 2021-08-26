Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have dinner with friends in Beverly Hills

    Mila Kunis, 36, and Ashton Kutcher, 41, are most often targeted by paparazzi with children: the couple are raising their four-year-old daughter Wyatt and two-year-old son Dimitri. However, this week, photographers had a rare opportunity to capture a Hollywood couple in their free time from parenting.

    Ashton and Mila had a night out with friends at a Beverly Hills restaurant. The actors dressed in comfortable jeans and T-shirts, which was quite consistent with the informal atmosphere of the meeting.

    Ashton is now on hiatus so he can enjoy the freedom and use his time as he pleases. Unlike his wife, he does not refuse to maintain a page on Instagram, although he publishes new posts on an irregular basis. This summer, he proved himself as a video blogger, and his wife helped him. Fans were delighted with the funny videos of the star couple.

