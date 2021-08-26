Billie Eilish had a cool break with Selena Gomez: somewhere Bieber is missing

American singer, idol of millions of teenagers around the world, Billie Eilish is gradually moving away from the image of a “bad guy”. It is no secret that the girl often pleases fans on social networks with various shots from life, but she also does not forget about her friends.

For example, Billy congratulated John Jenick, CEO of Interscope Records, for bringing his team to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Posted by Billie Eilish, screenshot: Instagram

This became known thanks to the new publication of Billie Eilish on Instagram.

Posted by Billie Eilish, screenshot: Instagram

“Congratulations, John, for being number 1. Love you, Interscope,” the artist wrote and added three photos.

Posted by Billie Eilish, screenshot: Instagram

The star has published several pictures in which you can see the sign of the world famous Billboard magazine, as well as her friends John Jenick and Selena Gomez.









“Billboard Hot 100” – published weekly by the American Billboard magazine. This is the hit parade of the 100 most popular songs in the United States.

It is also known that on Friday, December 18, Billie Eilish is celebrating her 19th birthday. One can only guess how many congratulations she will receive on this day. Billy is gradually turning from a teenager into a young lady, and most likely, soon there will be no end to potential gentlemen.

Just what are the rumors about the secret feelings for her of another youth idol Justin Bieber, who, by the way, is already married to Hailey Bieber (Baldwin).

Let’s remember Billy’s hot antics

Billy has always preferred large and baggy clothes to hide her body, but a few months ago she surprised fans with pictures in a half-naked form.

Billie Eilish with a friend, photo: Instagram

Most likely, the vacation in Hawaii turned out to be especially wonderful, since the singer decided to upload several photos and videos in a swimsuit to her account. Of course, these pictures and short videos can hardly be called an open body demonstration, but for Billy’s Instagram this is real shock content.

After a real fire broke out on Twitter because of a photo of Billy in a tight T-shirt, the girl decided not to post too candid pictures on the network that could say at least something about her figure. Billy’s chest instantly became an object for discussion, and the singer clearly did not like this sexualization.

We also recall that back in March 2020, Billie Eilish, during a concert in Miami, presented a video on the projector in which she undresses.

Thus, the winner of five Grammy awards spoke out against body shaming (discrimination based on the condemnation of someone else’s appearance – ed.).

