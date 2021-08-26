Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $ 1 million to food organizations amid coronavirus outbreak

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, 43, and his wife Blake Lively, 32, are involved in charity work – last year they donated a million dollars each to a fund to help children of immigrants. And yesterday, the actor revealed that he and his wife made a million dollar donation to two non-profit organizations: Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. These are charities that provide food for millions of people in the United States and Canada (the actor’s home country) to prevent hunger.

The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on the elderly and low-income people. Blake and I are donating a million dollars to these two organizations. They need your help. And if you can help, do it,



– wrote the actor.

But even in such a situation, the actor found a place for humor.

Take care of yourself. Leave room for joy. Call someone who is isolated and may need communication (Hugh Jackman’s number is 1-555-Hugh),

He added.

Lively added that despite the need for forced isolation during the coronavirus epidemic, you can continue to keep in touch with other people through video and audio applications.

Remember the love that, no matter what, will go through it all. We can all do something for each other, even if it just means staying at home.

Now tell someone Ryan that his “emotional distancing” from his mother-in-law is not a circumstance. Nothing can save him

– she wrote.









Thus, Lively and Reynolds joined the ranks of celebrities who made donations at this difficult time for the whole world. Earlier this was done by Giorgio Armani, Mark Zuckerberg and other stars.