Blake Lively baked a watermelon-shaped cake for $ 2.5 million

Actress Blake Lively not only successfully acts in films and TV shows, but also personally takes care of household chores with pleasure. It is known that the Hollywood star loves to cook, and her “strong point” is desserts and pastries. Yesterday she boasted of another confectionery masterpiece of her own production – a complex, multi-layered “watermelon” cake, which she baked for a friend. Blake published a video in which, against the background of Harry Styles’ song Watermelon Sugar, she shows a dessert in a cut. And in the signature under the post, Blake revealed the secret of cooking. It turned out that he needed a special set of devices.

Pros of being a gatherer: You’re always ready with Betty Crocker Bake & Fill, even if you haven’t used one since 17 years old. At any time, there may be a request for a “watermelon” cake, – wrote Blake. However, most of the users paid attention to the luxurious oval diamond ring on the artist’s ring finger. This is the same ring that in 2012 gave away her romance with Ryan Reynolds and confirmed their wedding. Since then, Lively has not removed it.

In addition, the ring with a 12 (!) Carat oval-shaped light pink diamond framed with thin pink gold was not just bought in a boutique, but made to order. It was made by the famous American jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, commissioned by Rhine Reynolds, who personally took part in the development of the design of this complicated piece of jewelry for 2.5 million dollars.

Blake Lively’s wedding ring Blake Lively, 2017

We will remind, Ryan and Blake met in 2010 on the set of the film “Green Lantern”, where Reynolds played the main character, and Lively – his beloved. Blake dated Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan was married to Scarlett Johansson. But the presence of life partners did not prevent them from switching their attention to each other. After a while, they began to live together, and in 2012 they secretly got married. Their first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines – September 28, 2016. The girl’s first “exit” into the world happened only in 2018 – she accompanied her dad at the opening ceremony of his name star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake unveiled her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film Pokemon. Detective Pikachu ”, where Ryan played the legendary Pokemon. In the summer of the same year, the couple had a girl.