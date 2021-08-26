









Borodina, following Kudryavtseva, put on a midi dress with a polka dot print





Ksenia Borodina is the permanent host of “House-2”. Over the years of working on television, she has become accustomed to the fact that her life is followed by fans. Not so long ago, the star experienced a second divorce. After almost six years of relationship, she decided not to save her marriage to Kurban Omarov. From her first husband, her daughter Marusya is growing up, but the second is Theon. After vacation, she returned to work, but almost every evening she allows herself to relax in the company of her friends.

Usually Borodina wears comfortable outfits of luxury brands. She follows trends and selects images that fit into her wardrobe. Recently, the TV presenter increasingly prefers laconic outfits, and since now she is a free girl, she also focuses on femininity. On August 17, Ksenia put on a pink mile dress with lantern sleeves and the current polka dot print.

“I came to the shooting today. I’m in such a romantic mood. Here is such a beautiful dress. By the way, there is such a thing in blue and black. You often ask me what to wear to a wedding or a date. It seems to me that this option is very nice. Very beautiful, the back is slightly open, ”the star shared.

It is noteworthy that earlier Lera Kudryavtseva also showed up in a dress with polka dots the day before. Borodina supported the trend for a romantic print. Fans admired her image and noted that she was slimmer. “How beautiful”, “Now you will have dates again”, “You have become prettier”, “Someone has definitely not dressed up for work,” – netizens began to write.











