Cardano Foundation partners with Coinfirm to meet FATF and 6AMLD requirements

The not-for-profit organization behind Cardano has partnered with blockchain analytics provider Coinfirm to ensure ADA adheres to the Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines.

In an August 24 announcement, the Cardano Foundation said it will use Coinfirm’s services to provide anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorist financing (CFT) analytics for its own cryptocurrency, Cardano ADA. guidelines set by the Financial Action Task Force, the European Union’s Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive or 6AMLD and other regulations applicable to Cardano.

“AML / CFT analytics are essential for cryptocurrency to gain mass adoption in regulated markets,” said Mel McCann, Head of Technical Integration at the Cardano Foundation. “The tools and services provided by Coinfirm allow every exchange, custodian and all other third parties to clearly track the history of Ada stored in their wallets. “









Coinfirm said it would be able to provide the same AML / CFT analytics for assets minted on Cardano, which could grow as the project prepares to move to smart contracts. News of the integration emerged when blockchain firm dcSpark announced that it would build your Milkomeda sidechain connecting the Cardano blockchain with Ethereum.

On the subject: B ADA is now betting as interest in Alonzo’s smart contracts grows.

The ADA token price has skyrocketed over the past month, reaching an all-time high of $ 2.92 on August 22. As data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro shows, the token currently has a market cap of over $ 88 billion, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency ahead of Binance Coin.