Daughter Kylie Jenner received a school bus as a gift from her father

It always gives us special pleasure to write about the extravagant and surreal realities in which modern celebrity children live. Parents such as women of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and many other celebrities are ready to pamper their offspring, either compensating for the insufficient amount of time spent with the child, or encouraging their own unfulfilled dreams, or getting rid of from complexes by a similar radical method.

Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis Scott are those parents who spare no money or fantasy to pamper their child. So, three-year-old Stormy, who had already received diamond jewelry, phones, and cars as a gift from her mother and father, this time examined the school bus that her father had bought especially for her.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram stories pictures of her three-year-old daughter, who examines the school bus, touching the upholstery, seats and in every possible way admiring the vehicle. The 24-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman explained why Travis Scott decided to impress Stormi with such an acquisition.

“All Stormy has been talking about lately is the big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her. “

Despite the fact that the girl did not explain exactly where her daughter’s mania for this car came from, Kylie wrote another post on Instagram, publishing a photo of her daughter in a new image, calling her “beloved girl”.

“Tougher than everyone I know,” commented Hailey Baldwin-Bieber on the post.

We remind you that on Friday it became known that Jenner is again pregnant with her second child. Her 30-year-old partner, rapper Travis Scott, and her daughter will probably look forward to joining the unofficial family in the future. However, despite the fact that Kylie did not confirm this news, the media with might and main encourages the dissemination of such information.









Daughters of Kylie and Travis Stormy Webster turned 3 years old back in February. Although Jenner and Scott broke up in October 2019 after two years of relationship, they remained friends and often spent time together before becoming the parents of their first child.

Celebrating Stormy’s birthday earlier this year, Jenner wrote on Instagram, “Thank you God for sending me this little soul. I am crying today because I cannot stop time. “

“I miss all the little details like your sweet voice or long walks together, watching you explore for the first time. This was the best part of the last years of my life. But on the other hand, I am delighted that I watch you grow and become the most special girl. I know that you will be like that, and I know that you will do many amazing things. Happy birthday, my eternal baby. “