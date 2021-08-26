Did the divorce break him? An explanation was found for Kanye West’s insane actions

The desire to change his name is the clearest example of the fact that a musician has completely lost himself.

After breaking up with Kim Kardashian, the odious rapper is not himself, which is only the constant transfer of the premiere of his long-awaited album. And today Kanye Omari West applied for a name change – now he will be called simply Ye. In the Bible, this word means “You”, the musician is convinced, who attaches great importance to religion in his life. The name change is far from Kanye’s first insane act in recent months, and, as it turns out, this is the fault of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The parting was given to Kanye very hard – he gained weight and stopped appearing in public without a tight mask on his face. Even in hot California, West continued to wear a down jacket with long spikes that did not allow him to get close to him. The Donda situation also signals that Kanye is in trouble.

Multiple transfers, locking yourself in a cramped closet, building a copy of your childhood home at the stadium for the presentation of the release – it seemed that the divorce from the Kardashians broke Kanye’s mental health completely, and we turned to psychologist Andrei Zberovsky for a comment:









“Of course, divorce could break. Divorce is very stressful not only for women, but also for men. I have been working as a psychologist for 30 years and have seen hundreds of people who, after a divorce, completely lost themselves, could not find themselves. Yes, this is a sad reality, this is possible. “

According to the expert, Kardashian should not interfere with what is happening with Kanye, since the rapper must overcome all difficulties by other means:

“It is difficult to make friends after a divorce, let the person overcome this, help from friends, psychologists, new love, some new values. Man must overcome it himself. “

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Olga Tarantina Alexey Pletkin