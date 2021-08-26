Dogecoin: Expert Revealed The Secret Of DOGE Popularity

The CEO of Three Arrows Capital has revealed the secret of the popularity of Elon Musk’s beloved coin.

The Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency has risen in price 82 times over the past year, and this is largely due to tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

However, the CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, pointed out another important point. The rise in the value of DOGE was the result of a surge in interest in this coin from a new generation of traders, coinspot writes.

The cryptocurrency, which almost no one knew about just three years ago, found a record number of investors in a very short time, trading mainly in the Robinhood app.

The rest of the platforms record similar dynamics. On Coinbase, for example, Dogecoin’s trading volume is ahead of Ether (ETH).

“Dog’s Coin” became very popular after a series of tweets by Elon Musk. The influencer of the Tesla CEO cannot be ignored. The Dogecoin brand has even become more recognizable on the Internet compared to the same ether, Su Zhu emphasized.









Robinhood reported last week that the share of cryptocurrencies in total commission income rose to 41% in the second quarter, up from 17% in the first quarter. That being said, 62% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency fees in Q2 were from Dogecoin (DOGE) trading, up from 34% in Q1.

Dogecoin is more marketing than technology, and claims about its status as a trusted medium of exchange speak more about Musk and Cuban’s aspirations, rather than the real state of affairs, writes block-chain24.

In 11 different blockchains monitored by Bitinfocharts, Dogecoin rivals only the private cryptocurrencies ZCash, Monero and Dash in terms of the number of transactions and is noticeably inferior to Ethereum and Bitcoin, as well as its main forks. Dogecoin is itself a fork of the Litecoin fork, which itself is a fork of Bitcoin.

The advantage of the coin is in the commission of 1 DOGE, but the block creation time is a minute (in Bitcoin – ten, but in Ethereum, only 12.5 seconds), there is inflation (in Bitcoin there is a deflationary model, in Ethereum after the London hardfork – inflation has noticeably decreased) … There are questions about network security and keeping the code up to date.

