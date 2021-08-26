On August 5th, an important update of the Ethereum: London network took place. It made it possible, in particular, to make the calculation of the commission more efficient and to reduce the inflation rate of ETH. However, London is just the eve of a large-scale transformation of Ethereum into a new blockchain, commonly referred to as Eth 2.0.

Ethereum 2.0: what you need to know

Ethereum needs to change – and the faster the better



While Bitcoin boasts the highest capitalization of any cryptocurrency, Ethereum is home to the world’s largest blockchain ecosystem. And all thanks to the support of smart contracts: program code that is automatically executed when certain conditions are reached, without intermediaries. Basically, all blockchain applications (decentralized crypto exchanges, games, loan protocols, NFT tokens, etc.) run on smart contracts.

Although the concept of smart contracts was developed by the famous programmer Nick Szabo back in the 90s, it was the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, who first introduced them into practice. With this revolutionary innovation, Ether has become the second largest cryptocurrency in the world. However, this does not mean that his technology is perfect.

Ethereum uses a Proof-of-Work consensus model just like Bitcoin. It is based on mining, which consumes a huge amount of electricity. In addition, this is a rather slow blockchain: it processes only up to 30 transactions per second, and full confirmation can take several minutes. The cost of operations is also high: about $ 15 in August 2021, and in May it even went up to $ 50. But the main problem is the lack of scalability: as the number of applications and transactions grows, the network begins to freeze – there are simply not enough resources for all.

At the same time, a new generation of blockchains has already grown up, which also support smart contracts, but at times faster and cheaper: Solana, Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, etc. Moreover, many of them are compatible with applications written for Ethereum, so that the “on-air” project can migrate to a more efficient blockchain without any problems.

The Role of London Renovation



To maintain its leadership position, Ethereum needs to evolve – and this process has already begun. In particular, the recent London upgrade includes the key rule of EIP-1559, according to which transaction fees are now calculated automatically based on network load, and part of the commission is burned rather than sent to miners.









Previously, users themselves chose the size of the commission, and miners were the first to process transactions with the highest fee, which caused many participants to wait a long time for confirmation.

As for the burning of a part of the commission, this measure will reduce the speed at which freshly mined ether goes into circulation – in other words, the inflation rate of ETH. In the future, this may contribute to the rise in the price of the coin.

However, London is only an interim measure on the way to much more important changes: Eth 2.0 will soon replace Ethereum.

What is Eth 2.0?



Eth 2.0 is a set of consistent technical updates (upgrades) designed to make Ethereum faster, more efficient and more cost effective. The process began on December 1, 2020 with the launch of the Beacon Chain, but the end date has not been set – it is quite possible that Eth 2.0 will reach its final form in a couple of years.

The main changes are as follows:

Transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Instead of ineffective mining, a staking system is introduced: network participants stake (freeze) ETH and get the opportunity to confirm transactions. For this, they receive staking remuneration of up to 16% -20% per annum. According to Vitalik Buterin , the introduction of Proof-of-Stake will reduce the energy consumption of the network by 1000 times.

, the introduction of Proof-of-Stake will reduce the energy consumption of the network by 1000 times. Staking has already been launched in test mode on the Beacon Chain: as of July 2021, over 200,000 validators have joined it, and the amount deposited on the contract reached $ 14 billion in ETH. The minimum stake size is 32 ETH, which is about $ 100,000, but you can invest a much smaller amount in a special pool. However, it is impossible to withdraw ether from staking until Eth 2.0 is fully launched.

in ETH. The minimum stake size is 32 ETH, which is about $ 100,000, but you can invest a much smaller amount in a special pool. However, it is impossible to withdraw ether from staking until Eth 2.0 is fully launched. Sharding. The essence of sharding is that a single blockchain is split into a large number of independent subchains, each with its own applications and transactions. We can say that each chain (shard) lives its own life, but they are united by a common structure that allows shards to exchange data. However, they do not compete for network resources; accordingly, the network can work ten times faster. A total of 64 shards are planned to be launched.

What to do



So far, Ethereum works the same as before and uses Proof-of-Work. Staking, as we said, only functions on the Beacon Chain. The next key step is the merger of the Beacon Chain and the main Ethereum blockchain and a complete transition to staking. The merger has already been approved, but this epoch-making event will happen only in 2022.

Next comes the turn of sharding, but there are no specific deadlines yet. The challenge is compounded by the large number of independent teams working on Eth 2.0, often with competing ideas.

Ethereum developers are optimistic about the future – as, indeed, investors. According to a number of experts, the price of ETH can reach $ 4600 already this year and even exceed $ 17,000 by 2025. It is possible that ETH will even surpass Bitcoin in capitalization.

