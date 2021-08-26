“Feel Like Kim” Nyusha, Zavorotnyuk and other stars who copied the image of Kardashian

Last winter, the most popular image among celebrities became, as it turned out, a hairstyle in style Kim Kardashian… Spectacular floor-length braids, like those of a Western celebrity, copied literally all domestic celebrities. Even a discreet daughter succumbed to the fashion trend Anastasia Zavorotnyukunexpectedly dressed in a defiant outfit. What can we say about Anna Sedokova

or Nyushawho managed to give their appearance even more sexuality than the original.

Nyusha

Singer Anna Shurochkina, aka Nyusha, is no stranger to repeating the images of other stars. The artist, now and then experimenting with her appearance, was compared with Ariana Grande, as well as with Ani Lorak and Nastya Kamenskikh. Now the performer swung at Kim Kardashian.

The 30-year-old singer wore a short, tight dress with bare shoulders and a spectacular neckline, and gathered her hair at the top of her head and braided it into a long braid. The artist complemented her image with large earrings and glasses with lilac glasses.

“I rush in on Monday with the mood of Friday,” Nyusha signed a video in which she demonstrates to the camera a seductive dance, not forgetting to show off all the curves of her figure.

Daughter Anastasia Zavorotnyuk – 25-year-old Anna – also succumbed to the influence of Kim Kardashian. At the last photo session, the girl radically changed her hairstyle, making herself three long braids to the floor. To this image, the heiress of the actress picked up a blouse with a corset and trousers with lacing, which are often worn by the star of the American reality show.

During the shooting, Zavorotnyuk freed herself as much as possible and made it clear to the public that she also knows how to be a seductive vamp woman, and not just a modest beauty.

Former lover of rapper Timati is constantly compared to the star of the American reality show, and some even call her “Russian Kim Kardashian”. Similarities between Anastasia Reshetova and ex-wife of Kanye West, indeed, on the face: they both have black straight hair, full lips and lush breasts and hips. In addition, the model often dresses with Kim in similar clothes.

So this time, Reshetova braided herself a long braid, copying Kadashian’s favorite hairstyle. In addition, Anastasia dressed up in a lace top, a baggy khaki jacket and over-the-knee boots to match. We must pay tribute to the model, she was given the transformation into a reality show star, and at first glance she can be mistaken for Kim.

Anna Sedokova

The laurels of Kim Kardashian do not give rest to Anna Sedokova. The Ukrainian artist, although outwardly and not as similar to a Western celebrity as Reshetova, is also the owner of an appetizing figure. So with the right lighting and the right hairstyle, the artist could pass for Kim.

Sedokova clearly demonstrated this in her new video for the song “It’s Time for Us”, a fragment of which she posted on Instagram. In the frame, Anna appeared in a shiny bodysuit that accentuated her breasts and waist, and with long braids woven into her hair. The singer was filmed in the twilight, so the artist seemed dark and black-haired, like Kardashian.

Singer Anna Dziuba, acting under the pseudonym Asti, now wears short blonde hair, but more recently, the artist was the owner of luxurious dark curls. And then nothing prevented her from repeating the images of Kim Kardashian, including her signature hairstyle with long braids.