Free joke: Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake Lively again on her birthday

It seems that not a single day in the family of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is complete without jokes. Once again, the actor “Deadpool” decided to pin up his wife yesterday, on the occasion of her 34th birthday. 44-year-old Ryan decided to wish his beloved happy birthday in a very original way.

He recorded a video on tiktok with pop diva Mariah Carey, in which they sing her song Fantasy together. Then Reynolds published this video in his Stories and funny signed it:

The best thing that ever happened to me on August 25th.

@mariahcarey ## duet with @vancityreynolds That wasn’t part of the plan! ## FreeGuy ## Fantasy Fantasy – Mariah Carey

Reynolds’ subtle humor was that August 25 is the birthday of Blake, his wife and the mother of his three daughters. Lively, of course, was not offended by another joke from her husband. Moreover, she is no stranger to such congratulations. For example, on her birthday the year before last, Ryan shared with subscribers a series of extremely unsuccessful photos with his beloved.

By the way, sometimes in conversations with journalists Ryan is still serious and sincerely admires Blake. So, recently he admitted that his wife often helps him with writing scripts for films. Many successful lines in several parts of “Deadpool” – the work of her hands.

Few people know that Blake actually wrote the scripts for many of my successful Hollywood films. Sometimes she just rushes in to me, grabs the keyboard and starts writing. Then she asks what I think about it, and I answer that it’s just incredible,

How exactly Blake’s 34th birthday went is still unknown. However, a few days before him, the actress showed how she was trying on a delicate chiffon dress with small cherries – perhaps it was in it that she eventually spent the day. In the story, the star also showed a manicure that she did on the occasion of the holiday: a jacket with multi-colored tips, which she supplemented with bright stickers in the form of cherries, strawberries, a little duck, flowers and more. Blake’s original manicure, as if descended from the pages of fairy-tale books, was probably appreciated by her three daughters – six-year-old James, four-year-old Ines and one-year-old Betty.