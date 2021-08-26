“Green” cryptocurrency Cardano may become a competitor to bitcoin “Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) has become the third most valuable cryptocurrency, as miners are looking for greener alternatives, writes Euronews.

Experts believe that Cardano has a chance to compete with bitcoin and ether.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano has a market cap of $ 86.47 billion and the token’s value has surged over 36% over the past week to $ 2.64.

The cryptocurrency has displaced from the third place the token of the Binance exchange with a capitalization of $ 81.48 billion.

Cardano is a blockchain platform that has its own internal cryptocurrency called ADA. It was founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and launched in 2017. Since then, the token has returned 7.08 thousand percent to investors. ADA is named after Ada Lovelace, a 19th century British countess famous for her work on a computing machine. She is considered the world's first programmer.









The impact of mining on the environment has become part of the environmental agenda of states. For example, China and Iran temporarily banned mining this summer, arguing that the computers used in the process were consuming too much power and causing power outages. In this matter, the Cardano token wins against the background of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If Bitcoin consumes about 77.78 terawatts per hour, then Cardano – only 0.006 terawatts per hour. The latest data shows that annual emissions from Bitcoin mining are more than 57 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is roughly the same as the annual carbon emissions of a small European country.

The growth of the Cardano token was facilitated not only by its compliance with the green agenda. One of the reasons for the growth was also its planned entry on the Japanese stock exchange on August 25.

Based on materials from Lenta.ru