Headliner of the week and positive news for Bitcoin

Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency market has crossed two important psychological frontiers. First, the total value of all cryptocurrencies has once again stepped over the mind-boggling $ 2 trillion mark. Second, digital gold has taken the $ 50,000 mark by storm. And if bitcoin afterwards slightly corrected and finished the week below the reached mark, then the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market was able to hold its positions, the correspondent of the business information center Kapital.kz reports.

In general, over the past seven days, the information field has been extremely positive. So, one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in the world, Coinbase, announced that it plans to invest $ 500 million of its profits in digital assets available for trading on its sites. Moreover, the CEO of Coinbase notified investors that in the future, 10% of all profits will be directed to the purchase of cryptocurrencies. “Let’s start with 10%. In the future, as the cryptocurrency economy matures, we will consider an increase in this share. I sincerely believe that over time we will be able to transfer most of our operations to cryptocurrency. Now it is still a mixture with fiat, ”he said. Another positive news was the announcement of PayPal to open access to the purchase, storage and sale of cryptocurrency for the company’s clients in the UK. The market reacted immediately to the potential influx of large numbers of new retail investors. And even one of the most die-hard crypto skeptics and ardent gold advocate Peter Schiff admitted in part that Bitcoin has become an incredibly profitable asset. “Obviously, I wanted to buy bitcoin when I first heard about it in 2011. It was a serious mistake that I didn’t. Could I have invested a modest $ 100,000 in it? Undoubtedly. I mean that I invested this money in other things that turned out to be unsuccessful, – the investor shared. “If I could go back in time, I would definitely buy bitcoin.”

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed significant growth. On Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, it crossed the $ 2 trillion mark, amounting to $ 2.023 trillion, which is 5.25% higher than the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

Additional support for the “first cryptocurrency” was the position voiced by Bloomberg analysts regarding the prospects for launching a full-fledged bitcoin ETF in the territory and under the jurisdiction of the United States. Experts considered that the probable date for the launch of the first such fund would be October 2021. The specialists noted that they were finally able to put together the puzzle after a strange situation with the submission and almost instant withdrawal of the application for registration of the Ethereum ETH fund by VanEck and ProShares. Analysts considered such an early withdrawal of the application as a clear fact of very close interaction between the regulator and the applicants, which goes beyond purely formal bureaucratic interaction. Experts suggested that the applications already submitted for opening bitcoin ETFs are being carefully studied to eliminate all potential shortcomings within the 75-day period provided for by law. Bloomberg representatives note that while the US Securities and Exchange Commission has clear favorites, it is highly likely that applications will be approved by several applicants at the same time in order to avoid creating imbalances in the market.







On Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 48,047. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of “digital gold” added $ 39 billion, amounting to $ 891 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization fell by 0.38 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 43.92%.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

On Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, the price of digital oil reached $ 3,155. As a result of the past seven days, the value of the asset increased by 3.04%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 0.71 percentage points to 17.99%.

3. Cordano (ADA).

This digital asset can be safely called the headliner of the week. Last week, a breathtaking all-time high was recorded in Cordano, which amounted to $ 2.9. Thanks to its explosive growth, the cryptocurrency has broken through to the third line of the rating and, it seems, will remain here for a long time. The growth of the asset, which has continued systematically over the past months, is mainly based on a clear vision of the direction of movement and the implementation of the network development plan. The official announcement of the launch date for the smart contracts functionality, which became one of the main innovations of the Alonzo update, had a significant impact on investors.

On Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2.7. The value of this digital asset has skyrocketed over the past seven days by 35.68%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 4.22%.

4. Binance Coin (BNB).

On Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 493.73. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency increased by 23.21%. However, despite impressive growth, the cryptocurrency failed to maintain its third place in the ranking due to an unexpected soaring in the price of Cordano. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization remained unchanged at 4.05%.

5. Ripple (XRP).

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has made its move in the case against Ripple. Former head of the SEC’s corporate finance department, William Hinman, spoke in court. He stated that he personally warned representatives of Ripple about the risk of recognizing their digital token as a security and advised to curtail the sale of XRP as soon as possible so as not to violate US laws. “At Ripple, they were very interested in whether there was a way to restructure their activities to bring them in line with securities laws. And the first thing I told them was that they continue to offer XRP without any of the restrictions that apply to securities. And that if they wanted to bring their activities in line with the law, they had to stop doing it, and they understood me, ”explained William Hinman. The SEC litigation has been limiting XRP’s potential for quite some time, despite the company’s success outside the US. Ripple representatives believe that the point in this matter, which will undoubtedly be put in their favor, will provide an invaluable service to the entire industry and open a window of completely unattainable opportunities for Ripple.

As of Wednesday evening, August 25, 2021, the value of Ripple (XRP) was $ 1.16. Growth for the week amounted to 4.5%. The share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.07 percentage points to 2.61%.