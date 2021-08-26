Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return

The first season of The Morning Show premiered on November 1, 2019. It is known that the filming of the second season of the series, the authors began immediately and the premiere of the second season was supposed to take place in 2020, but the date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston delighted fans by appearing in the teaser for the sequel to The Morning Show

What The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer Promises

Jennifer Aniston will return to reporter Alex Levy, as will Reese Witherspoon to her co-star Bradley Jackson. Actors Steve Carell and Billy Crudup will also return to their characters.

Recall that the first season of the series ended with the scandalous dismissal of Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) from the television company. According to the footage that we saw in the trailer, Billy Crudup (Corey, the head of the TV network) will try to get Alex back to business and she will agree. After all, now the events in the series will take place against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, from which the development of the series itself has suffered. The pandemic and the difficulties faced by society will be shown from the side of news feeds to manipulate the views of viewers.









In the continuation of the series, Julianne Margulis will play the role of Laura Peterson, who, according to the plot, will take the opposition side of her fellow friends Bradley and Alex. Also in the new season of “Morning Show” we will see other new faces:

Greta Lee,

Hasan Minhaj,

Ruairi O’Connor and others.

“Morning Show” season 2 2021: watch the trailer for the series

Recall that in the first season of the series we were introduced to the popular host of The Morning Show, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who suddenly finds out about the sexual harassment of her kind colleague Mitch (Steve Carell). After he was fired from his job, a young journalist with no broadcast experience was invited to Alex’s company. A rivalry erupts between women, but then it turns out that there are many more things that unite them.