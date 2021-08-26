Jennifer Aniston conquered the network of cute home photos with her favorite

The actress expressed her gratitude

Jennifer Aniston is not a frequent visitor to Instagram, despite her 35 million followers. But if she does fast, then with all her heart. The best confirmation of this is the new photos, where the Hollywood star appeared in a sweet home environment.



An actress with a pet (photo: instagram.com/jenniferaniston)

Jennifer poses with her dog, who sits at her feet. In a series of pictures, the actress hugs him sweetly, touches his ears and just admires him. “We are grateful,” the celebrity wrote. This picture looks so touching that it caused a real storm of emotions on the network. “It’s too cute!”, “Cuties”, “I’m just in love with this,” they write.









Jennifer looks like she always does, just fine. For the home Thanksgiving party, she wore dark jeans as well as a black turtleneck sweater. The look was complemented by patent leather shoes with stable heels. The 51-year-old star let her hair down over her shoulders, slightly curling it, and made her makeup light and unobtrusive, highlighting her still radiant skin.

The star of the “Morning Show” looks calm and peaceful. It looks like Aniston is really happy. Perhaps the reason for this is a new novel, which has recently been attributed to the actress.