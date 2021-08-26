Jennifer Aniston showed a new hairstyle and thrilled fans: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress Jennifer Aniston shared a photo of her new hairstyle and thrilled fans. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page.

The 51-year-old celebrity is captured in a photo posted online with her stylist Chris Mcmillan. The actress showed off her coloring in a shade of blond with platinum splashes. Her face has natural makeup. “So we’re back,” she captioned the post, hinting at the continuation of the Morning Show, which starred Aniston.

The publication received more than 4.1 million likes and delighted the fans of the star. “The most beautiful!”, “You are stunning! I can’t wait! ”,“ How are you still 25 years old? ”,“ I’m in love with your haircut and hair color, they look great on you! ”,“ Thank you for providing ideas for hairstyles! ” – they wrote in the comments.

In December, Jennifer Aniston showed her body and revealed the secret of thinness at the age of 51. She was captured in a tight-fitting tracksuit, consisting of a top and turquoise leggings. It turned out that the actress maintains her figure not only with physical exercises, but also with the help of intermittent fasting.