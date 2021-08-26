Kazakhstani Spotify users in 2020 most often listened to songs of Scryptonite and Ariana Grande

The audio streaming service Spotify has compiled a list of tracks, artists and playlists that Kazakhstanis have most often listened to since the service was launched in the country on July 15, 2020.

The trends of the year were rap and K-Pop. Here Scryptonite, Morgenshtern, The Weeknd, Drake and TravisScott became the leaders.

In the ranking of the most popular performers, world stars took all the places. Most often, Kazakhstanis listened to Ariana Grande, as well as Billie Eilish, the winner of the prestigious Grammy-2020 music award. Also in the top 5 is Dua Lipa, whose album Future Nostalgia broke Spotify records as the most streamed daily album by a UK artist in April 2020. The people of Kazakhstan also liked the work of Halsey, the author of the hits “Closer” in a duet with The Chainsmokers and New Americana.









“It is interesting that the Kazakhstani rating of the most popular performers on Spotify differs from the global one in only one position: if the world listens to Taylor Swift more, in Kazakhstan they prefer Cardi B,” Spotify said.

Top 5 artists whose songs Kazakhstanis listened to on Spotify:

Scryptonitis;

MORGENSHTERN;

The Weeknd;

Drake;

Travis Scott.

Top 5 performers:

Ariana Grande;

Billie Eilish;

Dua Lipa;

Halsey;

Cardi B.

Top 5 groups:

BTS;

Blackpink;

Miyagi & Andy Panda;

Stray Kids;

Rauf & Faik.

Top 5 tracks:

Dynamite BTS;

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd;

How You Like That, Blackpink;

“Moscow loves …”, Scryptonite;

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion.

Top 5 albums: