Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Courtney Love and others at a fashion party in London

Fashion Week ended in London yesterday. After a busy day, the fashion industry and celebrity guests could relax at the after party. So, the fashion magazine Love became the organizer of one of the parties. The reason for her, by the way, was not only the completion of the London fashion show, but also the appointment of Ben Cobb to the post of editor-in-chief of the men’s section. He will share this position with Katie Grand, who, respectively, deals with the women’s issues of the publication. We will remind, earlier Ben Cobb left the magazine Another Man after 10 years of work there.

The guests of the party were Kendall Jenner (she appeared in a vintage dress by Jean Paul Gaultier with a butterfly print), Bella Hadid, Jude Law’s son Rafferty, Noomi Rapace, Gwendoline Christie and many others. Before heading to the party, some, like Bella Hadid, had time to drop by at the opening of Renell Medrano’s photo exhibition.

