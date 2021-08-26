Kendall Jenner returns to the runway in the hottest summer top at Jacquemus Fall / Winter 2021

The model has appeared in two tiny tops that are clearly going to hit Instagram this summer.







inst: @elitemodelworld

Kendall Jenner in two looks at Jacquemus Fall / Winter 2021











For the first runway run, the 25-year-old supermodel chose a red long-sleeved open top, fastened with gold hardware, under a hot pink cropped button-down shirt and matching bell-bottomed trousers.









Jenner’s second runway look had an equally sexy silhouette. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star featured a black 90s-inspired fluffy knit crop top and baggy asymmetrical black trousers.

Jenner shared several clips on her Instagram feed with the caption: “It’s good to be back! Thank you ”, – noting the French fashion house Jacquemus and the casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro.

Looking back at the trends of the last two years, it can be said that anything that hits the Jacquemus catwalk usually goes viral. (Remember the tiny handbags? This was the fashion house of Jacquemus.) Plus, given that stars have previously favored tops with small clasps, it’s safe to say this is officially a summer trend.

For example, Kim Kardashian just came out this week in a one-button top while on vacation in Italy.

This trend began to appear in collections last year: Simon Port Jacquemus and Victoria Beckham experimented with a barely buttoned closure, and Alberta Ferretti and Celine sent bras to the catwalk in the spring-summer 2021 collections.