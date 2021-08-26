Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West




    Kim Kardashian with Kanye West

    Photo author, Getty Images

    Reality star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, media reported. Court officials and Kardashians have confirmed this.

    The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children.

    The news came to celebrity news site TMZ after months of struggling with their family.

    According to US media reports, 40-year-old Kardashian demanded joint legal and physical custody of her children.




