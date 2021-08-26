Kim Kardashian was suspected of losing the buttocks: Personalities: Values: Lenta.ru

Fans suspected the American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian of losing the volume of the buttocks. The corresponding Instagram post and user comments were noticed in the Mirror.

In the pictures posted on the social network, the 40-year-old celebrity stands in full growth sideways to the camera, posing against the backdrop of palm trees with her youngest son Psalm in her arms. She is wearing a black sports top and tight leggings. “I’ve never met such love before,” she signed the series of shots that garnered four million likes.

Fans noticed a decrease in Kardashian’s forms and wrote about it in the comments. “What happened to your buttocks, Kim? They became … Less? “,” Where did you leave your famous forms? “,” Kim Kardashian lost weight! ” – they wrote.

In an interview with the publication, London plastic surgeon Mark Ho-Asjoe also pointed out the change in the figure of the TV star. “Compared to earlier shots, the top of Kim’s buttocks now look empty. Obviously, something was extracted from there, ”the expert said. He theorized that Kim Kardashian removed her thigh implants or underwent liposuction.

The TV star herself has not yet answered questions about changes in appearance.

In July, netizens shamed Kim Kardashian for revealing clothing during a visit to the Vatican. The celebrity arrived at the residence of the Pope, where she chose a tight-fitting white lace dress with bare shoulders, as well as cutouts on the back and hips. Due to the dress code, visitors are prohibited from appearing at the Vatican complex in sleeveless or neckline tops, shorts and skirts above the knee.