Kristen Stewart fooling around at a social event

After attending a number of European film festivals, where she presented her new film “To Spite the Enemies” (Seberg), Kristen Stewart returned to the United States to take part in the event associated with another high-profile premiere of the season with her participation – the film “Charlie’s Angels”.

The traditional Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation ceremony was held in Beverly Hills yesterday to celebrate the film industry. Last year, Tom Cruise won the award, but this year they decided to celebrate Elizabeth Banks, who is the director of the reboot of the legendary story of Charlie’s Angels.

The fact that she will receive the award became known back in June, so the actresses who played in the film must have freed this day from other affairs in advance to support their industry colleague. In addition to Kristen Stewart, the ceremony was attended by Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott.

All four were in excellent spirits, and Kristen made a couple of playful faces for the photographers, amusing those present. Here is the answer to those who accuse the actress of the absence of facial expressions! Recall that Stewart is regularly criticized for always appearing on the screen with one facial expression, and many memes have been created on this topic on the network.









Let’s wait what comic sketches the celebrity has prepared for the long-awaited film premiere! Charlie’s Angels are due out on November 15th.

